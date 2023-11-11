Conway The Machine And Wun Two Share Their Second Single, “Montagna,” From “PALERMO” With Goosebytheway

Conway the Machine and Wun Two are ramping things up once again after the release of their single, "Brick by Brick," two weeks ago. What we have come to discover is that it is the lead song for the rapper and producer's upcoming collaboration project, PALERMO. The prolific New York MC has worked with tons of talented producers in the past. These past two tracks have been their first works together.

Interestingly, Conway has not promoted the record at all, but Wun Two has. If you go to the producer's Instagram, he has a pinned post about it from October 26. The caption for it reads, "Today I have the pleasure to announce a new project with @whoisconway. Together we have a record coming with 10 wonderful tracks. The record is called 'PALERMO.' And will be released on 'DECEMBER 22.'" He continues with a hilarious list of equipment used to record the record.

Listen To "Montagna" By Conway The Machine, Wun Two, And Goosebytheway

"Our record requires only the simplest of equipment: An ordinary phonograph needle. A four-inch speaker. And a 38-caliber revolver. Naturally, the record is long-playing. Even though you may not be." The duo has their second single out for the tape now, called "Montagna." This one features one of the three guest verses from one of Conway's frequent collaborators, Goosebytheway.

