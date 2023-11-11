50 Cent Praises Sacramento Kings Coach Mike Brown’s “Tough Love”

50 Cent recently took to social media to show love to Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown. He posted a clip of the team practicing on Instagram, praising Brown's approach to coaching them. In the clip, he's seen reprimanding a few of the players for making a mistake, and he went all the way in. While it may be controversial, it seems as though 50 Cent is in full support of Brown giving the athletes a bit of "tough love."

“We’re gonna keep doin’ that sh*t!” Brown shouts in the video. “I don’t give a f*ck! I don’t give a f*ck! […] You missed the f*ckin’ shot down there! What’chu doin’?” Clearly, the coach wasn't about to cut the team any slack for missing the shot. According to Fif, this type of coaching is effective for creating stronger players, and will work out in their favor in the long run. “Tough Love this is what it takes to create focus sometimes," he captioned the clip. "You will see how well they play together, fvck all that soft sh*t! Let’s Go ! #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi."

Read More: Rick Ross “Doubts” 50 Cent Beef Is Squashable: “Everything [He] Does Sucks”

Mike Brown Pops Off On The Sacramento Kings

Countless fans have chimed into Fif's comments section, reflecting on their own past experience with coaches. Many note that coaches like Brown ultimately made them better at their respective sports. "You ain't never played a sport if you ain't been cussed out by the coach," one commenters writes alongside a laughing emoji. Some, on the other hand, disagree with 50 Cent and believe that Brown took things a bit too far.

What do you think of 50 Cent praising Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown on social media? Are you a fan of his approach to coaching, or do you think he was being too harsh on the athletes? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: 50 Cent Throwback Photo Reminds Us How Curtis Jackson Made It Out The Mud

[Via]