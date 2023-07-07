Conway The Machine’s prolific run hasn’t ended. This year, he already blessed fans with Pain Provided Profit with Jae Skeese before delivering his latest body of work, Won’t He Do It. The next item on the docket was a compilation project with the rest of the Drumwork team.

This morning, the La Maquina rapper came through with Conway The Machine Presents: Drumwork The Album. The 12-song effort highlights the incredible team of artists Conway’s signed to his label, including Jae Skeese, 7xvethegenius, Goosebytheway, SK Da King, and Shots Almigh. Drumwork The Album also includes contributions from Benny The Butcher, Rome Streetz, 38 Spesh, Heem, ELcamino, D.Smoke, & Bangladesh.

Conway Returns With Drumwork Compilation

The MC has been teasing his latest effort since the top of the year. In early February, he confirmed that a Drumwork project was on the way, along with a docu-series. “We here!!! They doubted us, now we gon make them respect this Drumwork shit! Time to etch this shit stone! DW the album & docu-series on the way,” he wrote on Instagram. Hopefully, we’ll be hearing more from the Drumwork label throughout the year.

Later this year, Conway will be hitting the road for the Won’t He Do It tour with support from Sauce Walka and Jae Skeese. Although initially planned for May, Conway was forced to postpone the dates after sustaining an injury to his right tibia and knee. The tour kicks off in Detroit on September 5th before concluding in Toronto, Canada on October 7th. He’ll also be hitting up major cities such as Chicago, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and New York City on his fall run. Check out Conway The Machine Presents: Drumwork The Album above and check out the tracklist below.

