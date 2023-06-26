Conway The Machine is one of the most prolific artists in rap music right now. After already being involved in numerous musical projects so far this year he just announced the release date for another. His label, Drumwork, is about to release a new compilation album showcasing their various talents. The album is a similar premise to those from numerous other artist-led labels. Dreamville, YSL, G.O.O.D. Music and many others have made similar compilations in the past. Drumwork’s project is officially scheduled for release on July 7th.

Conway The Machine’s Instagram post served as both an announcement and a preview. The new project includes a documentary series on the label, which fans got a taste of. In the video he posted various artists explain how the label initially came to be and how they all turned hard times into great music. The first single from the forthcoming project dropped earlier this month. “Elephant Man” saw Conway teaming up with Goosebytheway, SK Da King, Heem B$F, and Rome Streetz for a banger posse cut.

Conway The Machine Stays Busy

Conway The Machine has already release two full albums in just the first half of 2023 alone. Back in March he dropped the album Pain Provided Profit. The project was a short outing that saw Conway teaming up with frequent-collaborator Jae Skeese. He followed it up with a more fleshed out new solo album in May. WON’T HE DO IT featured Benny The Butcher, Westside Gunn, Juicy J, and many of the Drumwork artists expected to appear on the upcoming album.

Conway The Machine recently amazed both his fans and his fellow rappers. A video posted to Instagram saw the rapper heading to the studio directly after being released from the hospital. Fans couldn’t believe that Conway could have leg surgery and then turn around and get back to work so quickly. It’s not surprising he’s been releasing a lot of music given his dedication to keeping busy and recording. What do you think of the forthcoming Drumwork label album? Let us know in the comment section below.

