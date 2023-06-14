Conway The Machine is once again proving that his grind never stops. The rapper wasted no time getting back into the studio to record new material, even after getting leg surgery. A new video posted to the rapper’s Instagram shows him sitting in the studio in a wheelchair recording vocals for a song. It also features pictures of Conway immediately after his surgery and the cover of his most recent album.

Text over the post explains what’s going on. “Today I watched this man get wheeled out of the hospital after another surgery. Carried into his house. And IMMEDIATELY start recording. The anesthesia hadn’t even fully wore off yet. There’s a reason they call him the Machine,” it reads. Conway The Machine also filled in the caption “It’s aiight cause when my leg get back healed, I’m STILL GON BE THE KING!!” Conway’s prolific output is no joke, the rapper has already dropped two new albums this year.

Conway The Machine’s Quick Turnaround

Earlier this year Conway The Machine and his Drumwork label mate Jae Skeese released a collaborative album called Pain Provided Profit. That preceded Conway’s own album WON’T HE DO IT which dropped last month. The tracklist had a number of features including Benny The Butcher, Westside Gunn, Juicy J, Jae Skeese, Dave East, 7xvethegenius, and Goosebytheway. Just over the weekend, he announced another new project. A collaborative album featuring songs from various members of his Drumwork label. He also revealed the album’s lead single “Elephant Man” a massive posse cut with 5 different MCs all from the label.

Conway The Machine recently told a story of becoming a recluse following an album release party where he experienced “severe anxiety.” He’s also talked openly about getting therapy and how it helped improve his music and touring. Even before that Conway was forced to cancel his tour earlier this year because of his leg injury. What do you think of Conway The Machine getting back in the studio right after having surgery? Let us know in the comment section below.

