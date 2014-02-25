Not too many Grammy award winning hip-hop producers come from Des Moines, Iowa, but Bangladesh is an exception. The producer/DJ/rapper began his music career in 1998 and is a producer for Cash Money Records.

He has collaborated with countless notable artists including Ludacris, Ciara, Missy Elliot, Tha Dogg Pound, Kelis, Lil Wayne, Busta Rhymes, Gucci Mane, Fabolous, Usher, R. Kelly, Ice Cube, 2 Chainz, E-40, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, and many others.

He is best known for producing the notorious “Lemonade” beat off of Gucci Mane’s “The State vs. Radric Davis” and Lil Wayne’s “A Milli”. He is set to release his debut studio album “Flowers & Candy” and the project will feature the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Game, Ice Cube, and 2 Chainz. Expect it to drop in 2014.