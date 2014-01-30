Elephant Man is a Jamaican dancehall artist who entered the music scene in the late 90’s. The reggae-style artist has released eight studio-albums over the course of his career; the most recent of which was his 2011 project “Dance & Sweep”. Two of his albums have topped the Reggae charts. The former Bad Boy Records signee has collaborated with several notable artists and producers since beginning his career including Chris Brown, Rihanna, Wyclef Jean, Diddy, Swizz Beats, Shaggy, Kat DeLuna, Yung Joc, Busta Rhymes, Lil’ Jon, Fatman Scoop, Kardinal Offishall, Janet Jackson, R. Kelly, Ying Yang Twins, David Banner, and numerous others. In 2012, Elephant Man was arrested in Jamaica after being accused of rape by a 31-year-old woman. In late 2013, his court appearance was pushed back after his case files went missing. He plans to release a project called “Out of Control”, but there is no timetable for a release as he deals with legal issues.