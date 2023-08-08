Busta Rhymes Labels Conway The Machine One Of His “Favorite MCs Ever”

Busta Rhymes says that Conway The Machine is one of his “favorite MCs ever.” The legendary rapper shared the praise for the former Griselda artist while meeting up with him in a clip posted to Instagram. Conway reflected on their relationship in the caption of the post.

“One of my favorite, favorite human beings ever, and definitely one of my favorite MCs ever — all eras!” Busta says in the clip. “That n***a will beat y’all fucking face in with the bars. A s*vage with that shit. Uncivil with the bars.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 21: Busta Rhymes performs onstage during We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert Produced by NYC, Clive Davis, and Live Nation on August 21, 2021, in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for Live Nation)

In the caption, Conway wrote: “This man has shown me and my family nothing but the upmost love and respect since the first time we met. Always Been one of the people that I’ve looked up too since the woo Hah days, facts! Also 1 of the only people in this music industry that I can say the love he shows me is actually GENUINE.” He continued: “Always solid and always does what he says he gonna do thats real! Incredible MC with decades of countless classic albums full of smash hits that’s still fuckin shit up in the clubs and on them stages, I don’t think he gets all the flowers he deserves. I was a little down I can’t front then He Hit my line to come to the show and get out the house and enjoy myself and I’m glad I did cause that shit was cr*zy!!!”

Busta’s meeting with Conway comes as he prepares to release a new studio album executive produced by Swizz Beatz, Timbaland, and Pharrell. The project will continue a successful year for Busta, which also included winning the Lifetime Achievement Award at the BET Awards.

