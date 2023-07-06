Kanye West and Conway The Machine have quite a tight relationship, and that’s something that the former’s gift to the latter proves. Moreover, the Drumwork rapper recently popped by the Rap Radar podcast for an enlightening conversation that held some interesting revelations. One of the things he talked about was his sophomore studio album God Don’t Make Mistakes, and Ye’s reaction to it when he played it for him in Wyoming. Specifically, on the track “Stressed,” Conway’s remarks on alcoholism and his use of it as a coping mechanism struck a chord with the Chicago artist.

“That third verse, I talk about how I was on that bottle, I’m sipping, I’m getting nice everyday and shit,” Conway The Machine expressed on the program. “I’m just giving my perspective of what I’m dealing with with that. And [Kanye West] heard that s**t and he didn’t say nothing. He just got up and walked out the room. He must’ve been feeling that s**t. N***a came back and gave me an autographed Alcohol Anonymous book. Like, ‘Yeah, read that, dawg. I love that record. That s**t, I felt that.’ We had a whole different conversation that I don’t want to share.”

Read More: Conway The Machine Details How Therapy Improved His Music

Conway The Machine Reflects On Kanye West’s Reaction To God Don’t Make Mistakes

Though it was a strange move considering that an autograph can’t mean much to two friends these days, the former (but forever) Griselda affiliate thanked Kanye West for allowing him to pull up, play the album for him, and hear some feedback. In addition, the Yeezy designer previously opened up abut his own struggles with the substance. “I would drink to take the stress away and knock the edge off,” he remarked in a 2021 Thanksgiving prayer. “Drinking affected my health and the health of people around, around me because I already had a hair-trigger temper and this just heightened it.”

“I never thought about the effect alcohol could have had on my life,” Kanye said in Arizona at the Awaken prayer event back in 2020. “I was drinking on the red carpet, and then running on stage a few minutes later. Everyone around said, ‘Nah, he ain’t really no alcoholic.’ And then you get to the point where you’re drinking Grey Goose and orange juice for breakfast, thinking, ‘Nah, I ain’t really no alcoholic.'” Stay up to date on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Kanye West and Conway The Machine.

Read More: Conway The Machine Says He Dealt With “Severe Anxiety” At His Album Release Party

[via]