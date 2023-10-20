B.G. And Mike WiLL Made-It Announce New EP “Coming Soon”

Recently, B.G. took to Instagram, revealing that he's been spending some time in the studio with Mike WiLL Made-It. The rapper just returned home after a lengthy prison stay last month, and has gotten right back to work since. He's already linked up with Boosie Badazz to drop off "BG Free / My Dawg," and it now looks like he has a new EP on the way.

"I told y’all I was cooking up something special," B.G. captioned some shots of the two of them in the studio. "My n***a @mikewillmadeit came through and blessed me with some [fire emojis] gas…the vibe was so strong we decided to do a whole EP together that’s #ComingSoon." Though the EP doesn't have an official release date yet, it's safe to say that fans can't wait.

B.G. And Mike WiLL Made-It Team Up For New Project

"I always believed you never give the streets what you want em to have ,you give em what they want," he also added. "And my true riders want that classic Gizzle sh*t.. with that being said, get ready for #GizzleAfterTheSentencing … I’m in straight #BeastMode and ain’t nobody safe...#HeartOfTheStreets #3 #ComingSoon #HeartOfTheStreets2.5 coming sooner…. 100 The wait is almost over." Mike WiLL Made-It also shared his own carousel of photos, alongside some words about their upcoming project. “BOUT TO MAKE THE STREETS PROUD [face wearing sunglasses emoji]… CANT REMEMBER THE LAST TIME I MISSED , MANIFESTED THIS SHXT FROM MOMMAS BASEMEMENT , WAAAAAHHHHHH LETS GET TO IT," he wrote.

It seems as though things are looking up for B.G. following his time behind bars. Though it's surely tough to transition back to normal life after 14 years in prison, he's clearly surrounded by friends to make the adjustment easier. What do you think of B.G. hitting the studio with Mike WiLL Made-It? Are you looking forward to their upcoming EP? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on B.G. and Mike WiLL Made-It.

