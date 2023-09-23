B.G. Celebrates Graduation From Prison Rehabilitation Program

B.G. hit up Instagram to celebrate the latest step in his post-prison life. The rapper posted images from his graduation from a program run by Hope for Prisoners. "Yesterday I crossed another hurdle on this field of life…it feels good to grow,evolve,and be a better man now then I was before I went to jail..since I came home I noticed a lot of people are the same people I left,but I’m not the same dude that left..for all my haters keep hating and for all my supporters ima make y’all proud…thank you to my kids,my team,friends,and fans for traveling this journey with me and pushing me to be GREAT…y’all ain’t seen nothing yet..real n-ggas back in style… #RNS 💯 Heart of The Streets 3 #ComingSoon," B.G. captioned a highlight reel from the event.

B.G. was recently released from prison after 11 years behind bars. While originally scheduled to be released in 2024, B.G. had nearly a year removed from his sentence with his September 2023 release. Furthermore, B.G. has returned to Cash Money Records to pursue music now he's a free man. “For the record, I just want n-ggas to know that my n-gga official Cash Money — ain’t no cap in that,” Birdman said during an appearance on The 85 South Show on September 8. “Ya heard me? Ain’t nobody he can ever sign with beside this shit. I’m bringing all this shit together. B.G. signed to Cash Money so y’all don’t got to hear it from nowhere else.”

Read More: B.G. Says “Heart Of The Streets 3” Is “Coming Sooner Than Y’all Think”

B.G.'s Prison Release Explained

While he might be back in the studio and has a handful of projects on the go, B.G. is still subject to some pretty strict release conditions. The rapper must attend substance dependency treatment programs. Furthermore, he must "actively pursue a GED or vocational training equivalent in order to better set him up for future employment." Additionally, he must complete 400 hours of unpaid community service and is barred from possessing a firearm. It will be interesting how his immediate post-release life shakes out.

However, the rapper has also been shown plenty of love since getting out. The Game, Bun B, Boosie, and Mack Maine were just some of the figures texting or FaceTiming the rapper. Additionally, B.G. has also confirmed that he has new music on the way, showing that he plans on wasting absolutely no time after finally getting his freedom. Follow all the latest music news here at HotNewHipHop. Are you excited about new music from B.G.? Let us know in the comments.

Read More: B.G. Gives Boosie Badazz A Heartfelt Shoutout In New Collab Teaser

[via]