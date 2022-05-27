graduation
- MusicKanye West's "Graduation" Reaches 5 Billion Total Spotify StreamsThe album has long been one of his most commercially successful.By Lavender Alexandria
- StreetwearNorth West's Halloween Costume Epically Pays Homage To Ye's "Graduation" EraKimye's eldest daughter is easily one of her dad's biggest fans.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicB.G. Celebrates Graduation From Prison Rehabilitation ProgramThe rapper is very proud of passing the program.By Ben Mock
- MusicKanye West's "Graduation" Turns 16Ye successfully merged Hip Hop and electronic music, solidifying his innovative artistry. By Demi Phillips
- Music50 Cent's "Curtis" Turns 16: A Pivot In A Rap Giant's Career50 and Ye went head-to-head for the number one spot in 2007.By Demi Phillips
- Songs"Graduation" Turns 16: Revisit The Old Kanye West On "Can't Tell Me Nothing"Ye finally got his money right – sort of.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicBusta Rhymes Chose A Show With Chris Brown Over His Son's GraduationBusta Rhymes recently opened up about the guilt he's dealt with for missing milestones in his children's lives.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureTravis Scott, Tristan Thompson, & The Kardashians Attend Pre-K Graduation PartyTravis and Kylie Jenner were reunited.By Alexander Cole
- MusicDJ Khaled Goes Wild At Son's Graduation CeremonyDJ Khaled couldn't contain his excitement.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsWiz Khalifa & Amber Rose Support Son As Co-Parents At His Graduation"On our way to 5th grade," Wiz posted on Twitter.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsLeBron James Attends Son Bronny's GraduationBronny can start enjoying his summer vacation now.By Ben Mock
- MusicKendrick Lamar Attends Sister's College GraduationKendrick Lamar celebrated his sister's college graduation over the weekend.By Cole Blake
- MusicIce Spice Fan Invites Her To His Graduation By Renting A BillboardA fan has invited Ice Spice to their graduation by purchasing a billboard.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureAmar'e Stoudemire Arrested For Punching Daughter Hours After Receiving Master's DegreeThe incident reportedly occurred after a discussion between his daughter and her grandmother.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureIdaho Student Killer Remains At Large, Police Increase Campus Presence For GradAuthorities are currently working to locate the occupants of a white 2011 - 2013 Hyundai Elantra. It's believed they're either a potential suspect or witness in the brutal murders.By Hayley Hynes
- Hip-Hop History50 Cent Bets His Career On "Curtis" Outselling Ye's "Graduation" In Unearthed Footage50 Cent said he wouldn't "put out any more solo albums" if Kanye West's "Graduation" outsold "Curtis."By Aron A.
- SportsSteph Curry Gets His Own Graduation Ceremony At Davidson CollegeThe eight-time NBA All Star has another accomplishment to celebrate after taking home the 2022 NBA Championship. By hnhh
- MusicMos Def Explains Why Kanye West Was Bound To Win 2007 Release Day Battle With 50 Cent: ReportIn 2007, Ye and Fif released "Graduation" and "Curtis," respectively, on the same day and Kanye outdid his peer in first week sales by almost 250K units.By Erika Marie
- GramMoneybagg Yo's Photographer Costs Him A Lot Of Cash After Securing Good GradesMoneybagg Yo was very proud of his photographer.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureBoosie Badazz Offers To Reward Son With "Money" & "P*ssy" For GraduationBoosie celebrated his son's high school graduation by remarking that money and women are waiting on him.By Cole Blake
- GramT.I. Is "Shocked" That King Harris Graduated With Honors: "Celebration Is Definitely In Order"This good news comes after a viral video circulated showing the teen arguing with restaurant employees.By Erika Marie