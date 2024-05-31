Diddy To Sit Out Daughter Chance’s Graduation Amid Legal Battle

Reportedly, the 17-year-old's siblings and Kim Porter's family will be there to support her.

Diddy's ongoing legal battle has only grown increasingly complicated in recent weeks. Rolling Stone just published their bombshell six-month investigation into the mogul's allegedly abusive history. On top of his previous lawsuits, he's now been hit with additional allegations of sexual harassment, assault, and more. The outlet's findings show that his alleged misconduct began as early as his days at Howard University in the 80s.

Of course, the report also follows footage of him seemingly assaulting Cassie at a hotel in 2016. It surfaced earlier this month, prompting big reactions from social media users and peers. He's since apologized for the behavior showcased in the disturbing footage. It did little to quell the damage it did to his reputation, however.

Diddy's Legal Issues Begin To Impact His Family

Sean "Diddy" Combs attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/WireImage)

Now, it looks like the Bad Boy Records founder isn't the only one having to reap the consequences of his behavior. Today, TMZ reported that he will not be attending his 17-year-old daughter Chance Combs' upcoming high school graduation ceremony in LA. It's not specified why Diddy will be missing out on the milestone, though it's safe to say his mounting legal concerns could have had something to do with the decision. Fortunately, a source told the outlet that Chance's other loved ones, like her half-siblings and the late Kim Porter's family, will be there to support her.