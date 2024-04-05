Christian Combs' Lawyer Releases Statement On Sexual Assault Allegations

Grace O’Marcaigh accuses the 26-year-old of drugging and sexually assaulting her on a yacht in 2022.

BET Awards 2023 - Red Carpet

Earlier this week, Diddy's son Christian "King" Combs was hit with a new lawsuit from a woman named Grace O’Marcaigh. She accuses him of sexually assaulting her in 2022 when she worked on a yacht leased by Combs' family. O’Marcaigh believes she could have been drugged by the 26-year-old, according to her lawsuit. She claims to have audio recordings of the incident, captured by Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, a producer who's currently suing Diddy for sexual misconduct and more. Diddy is also named as a defendant in her suit, as she accuses him of aiding and abetting his son. She's seeking unspecified damages.

The Combs' lawyer, Aaron Dyer, has now released a statement in response to the allegations. He denies O’Marcaigh's claims, also going after her lawyer, Tyrone Blackburn. Blackburn is also representing Lil Rod amid his legal battle with the Bad Boy Records founder.

Grace O’Marcaigh Sues Christian Combs, Names Diddy As Defendant

Sean "Diddy" Combs and Christian Combs attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“This is just another lewd and meritless claim from Tyrone Blackburn — just like what he filed in the Rodney Jones lawsuit, which he still has not served," Dyer's statement begins. "This complaint is filled with the same kind of manufactured lies and irrelevant facts we’ve come to expect from Blackburn. This is exactly why the federal judge in New York slapped him two days ago for a ‘pattern of behavior’ in ‘improperly [filing] cases in federal court to garner media attention, embarrass defendants with salacious allegations, and pressure defendants to settle quickly,’ and why he was referred to the disciplinary committee in the Southern District of New York. We will be filing a motion to dismiss this outrageous claim.

What do you think of Christian Combs' lawyer's response to the 26-year-old's sexual assault allegations? What about him also going after Grace O’Marcaigh's lawyer? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

