Christian Combs' Lawyer Releases Statement On Sexual Assault Allegations

Earlier this week, Diddy's son Christian "King" Combs was hit with a new lawsuit from a woman named Grace O’Marcaigh. She accuses him of sexually assaulting her in 2022 when she worked on a yacht leased by Combs' family. O’Marcaigh believes she could have been drugged by the 26-year-old, according to her lawsuit. She claims to have audio recordings of the incident, captured by Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, a producer who's currently suing Diddy for sexual misconduct and more. Diddy is also named as a defendant in her suit, as she accuses him of aiding and abetting his son. She's seeking unspecified damages.

The Combs' lawyer, Aaron Dyer, has now released a statement in response to the allegations. He denies O’Marcaigh's claims, also going after her lawyer, Tyrone Blackburn. Blackburn is also representing Lil Rod amid his legal battle with the Bad Boy Records founder.

“This is just another lewd and meritless claim from Tyrone Blackburn — just like what he filed in the Rodney Jones lawsuit, which he still has not served," Dyer's statement begins. "This complaint is filled with the same kind of manufactured lies and irrelevant facts we’ve come to expect from Blackburn. This is exactly why the federal judge in New York slapped him two days ago for a ‘pattern of behavior’ in ‘improperly [filing] cases in federal court to garner media attention, embarrass defendants with salacious allegations, and pressure defendants to settle quickly,’ and why he was referred to the disciplinary committee in the Southern District of New York. We will be filing a motion to dismiss this outrageous claim.”

