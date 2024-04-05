Christian Combs’ Accuser Claims Alleged Sexual Assault Was Captured In Audio Recordings

Earlier this week, a woman named Grace O’Marcaigh filed a 31-page lawsuit against one of Diddy's sons, Christian "King" Combs. O’Marcaigh accuses Combs of sexually assaulting her on a yacht where she worked as a crew member, leased by his family in December 2022. She claims that one morning, Combs pressured her to drink a shot of tequila he brought aboard. Shortly after, the alleged assault took place. Per her lawsuit, she believes the alcohol may have been laced with drugs.

Now, it's been revealed that O’Marcaigh allegedly has audio recordings of her encounter with Combs, captured by none other than Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones. Jones is currently suing Diddy for alleged sexual misconduct. According to O’Marcaigh, the producer was working alongside Combs in a studio on the yacht.

Diddy Named As Defendant In Grace O’Marcaigh's Lawsuit Against Christian Combs

Her suit also includes transcriptions of the recordings, seemingly showcasing her rejecting Combs' advances. “Excuse me, you don’t touch my legs like that. I’ll move my legs where I want to,” a woman is heard saying in the recording. “If I want to do this, then I will. You don’t touch my legs like that.” O’Marcaigh then allegedly tells Combs she must leave the studio to get back to work. “Who can I talk to? I’m going to say I requested you right now,” he asked her. “Well, you can take your hand off my a** for the first thing,” she responded. O’Marcaigh says the alleged assault had a profound impact on her mental well-being and is seeking unspecified damages.

Combs' father Diddy, who has also been in the hot seat in recent weeks, is named as a defendant in the lawsuit. What do you think of Christian Combs' sexual assault accuser Grace O’Marcaigh claiming she has audio recordings of the alleged encounter? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

