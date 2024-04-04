Diddy Raids Lead Several Companies To Ramp Up Documentary Production Amid Federal Investigation: Report

Diddy's legal drama only continues to heat up, reaching a peak last month when Homeland Security raided two of the mogul's mansions as part of a federal sex trafficking investigation. He's yet to be charged with anything in relation to the probe. He's already been hit with several damning allegations, however, in a slurry of sexual assault lawsuits spearheaded by his ex Cassie in November. Fans and critics alike are more anxious than ever to learn what the Bad Boy Records founder's been up to behind closed doors, and continue to air their opinions online.

Fortunately for those eager to get a closer look at the saga, it's reported that multiple companies are in the process of breaking down Diddy's legal issues in various documentaries. Industry sources told TMZ earlier this week that production ramped up after the aforementioned raids. The highly publicized search got only more eyes on the debacle.

Sean "Diddy" Combs attends Sean "Diddy" Combs Fulfills $1 Million Pledge To Howard University At Howard Homecoming – Yardfest at Howard University on October 20, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Sean "Diddy" Combs)

The outlet claims that at least five companies have Diddy docs in the works. Reportedly, they've been in talks with several individuals who've worked with him previously. Former backup dancers, Bad Boy executives, Making the Band producers, security guards, and more have reportedly been contacted. Aubrey O'Day, who's been a vocal critic of Puff for years, and Cassie have also reportedly gotten calls about interviews.

Sources say that one of the companies working on a film is ABC News Studios for Hulu. The others are said to be UK-based production companies. What do you think of multiple companies reportedly working on documentaries about Diddy's legal drama? Are you looking forward to seeing them? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

