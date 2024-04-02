Diddy Allegedly Not Receiving MET Gala Invite Following House Raids And Investigation

Just a year ago at the MET Gala, everything seemed fine for Diddy. He attended last year's event alongside his girlfriend, City Girls rapper Yung Miami. But across the past 5 months or so things have completely unraveled for the rap mogul. Even last year's MET Gala appearance has been swept up into the recent series of allegations made against him. Yung Miami's lawyers were forced to pull out receipts of her getting fitted for her dress when she was mentioned in Lil Rod's lawsuit.

According to RadarOnline, the allegations are catching up with Diddy just in time for this year's MET Gala. They're claiming that he's being shunned from this year's even and not receiving an invite. That doesn't come as a huge surprise given how controversial of a figure he's become in the year since. "The former fixture at the fashion event — who once held massive sway with his Sean John clothing line — won’t receive one of the coveted invites to this year’s event in the wake of his sexual assault lawsuits and federal sex trafficking investigation," the statement they shared reads.

Diddy Won't Be At This Year's MET Gala

The Diddy situation has caused celebrities from across the pop culture spectrum to come out with their takes. Some are put in tricky positions because of their history with the iconic rap figure. That was the case with Nick Cannon, who spoke on his obligation to defend the rap mogul recently. Despite that he also admitted that Cassie, who filed the first lawsuit in this most recent string against Diddy last year, should be seen as a victim.

Just today, Stephen A. Smith compared Diddy's situation to what Ye, formerly Kanye West, is going though. He mused on whether either artist could ever return to their peaks. What do you think of Diddy not getting an invite to this year's MET Gala event? Are you surprised he won't be in attendance this year following everything he's dealt with recently? Let us know in the comment section below.

