Nick Cannon Speaks On His Obligation To Defend Diddy Amid Allegations, But Admits Cassie Is A Victim

Nick Cannon spoke candidly about his relationship with Diddy and the allegations the Bad Boy mogul is facing while speaking with Iyanla Vanzant for his new series Counsel Culture. In doing so, he says it’s a difficult topic for him because Diddy “protected” him when “no one else” would. Despite that, he also knows Cassie personally and understands that she is a victim.

“I find difficulty when I’m asked about people that I know about. It was either The Breakfast Club or Angela Yee or something, and they asked me about Puff [Diddy], and I answered it as honestly as I knew how to answer it,” Cannon said in part. “I know these people, they’re not just public figures to me. So I have to almost do this dance about when it comes up because just as much as I know Diddy, I know Cassie.”

(EXCLUSIVE, Premium Rates Apply) LEDYARD, CT - MAY 17: *EXCLUSIVE* Nick Cannon and Sean "Diddy" Combs attend party at Diddy's Den during the Grand Opening Weekend Celebration at MGM Grand at Foxwoods Resort & Casino on May 17, 2008 in Ledyard, CT. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

“I think what they brought up is I saw that I kind of was saying, I’m praying for Cassie, trying to find the high frequency and knowing the story, knowing the right thing to talk about, I was like, this is someone who was hurt, who was victimized,” he continued. “But then when this question goes a little bit further, ‘So what about Puff?’ It’s like, I don’t know how to feel about that. When I was going through my stuff, someone that called, checked on me, stood by me, stood up for me, and I was like, ‘What do I owe you?”

He went on to describe Diddy as a “brother” and that he feels he has to defend him. Check out his full comments on the situation above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Nick Cannon and Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

