Charlamagne Tha God Explains How Diddy Raids Were Sad To Watch

BYAlexander Cole
2019 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards Presented By Capital One – Show

Charlamagne Tha God has been commenting on matters involving music and pop culture for decades. Overall, he is the most popular host on The Breakfast Club, and fans are always interested in what he has to say about a given topic. These days, the topic that is at the top of everyone's mind just so happens to involve Diddy. Last week, he had his homes in Miami and Los Angeles raided. This was a massive story, although at this time, Diddy is not being charged with anything, and he has not been arrested. Regardless, fans are curious about what is going to happen.

During the most recent episode of The Brilliant Idiots podcast with Charlamagne and Andrew Schulz, the topic of Diddy was brought up almost immediately. As Charlamagne Tha God explained, the entire situation makes him very sad. Even just watching the raid, the radio host was upset by the visuals on his screen. “This is a fucking raid,” Charlamagne noted. “I don’t know, man, I just don’t like it. I don’t like it because it’s sad. How many peoples’ legacies have we watched burn to the ground? From Russell Simmons, Diddy …”

Charlamagne Tha God Talks Diddy

In his eyes, it hurts to see people you've connected with culturally, have their legacies torn down. He felt the same way about Ye, and he also feels that way about Bill Cosby. “It’s just one emotion? Y’all all lying to yourselves if you say, ‘Yeah good for them, fuck them!’ These guys fucking provided the soundtrack to our lives. They contributed to the culture in real ways before we knew any of this shit … You have feelings, you have mixed emotions," Charlamagne explained.

Let us know what you think of Charlamagne Tha God and his take on Diddy, in the comments section below. Do you agree that the whole situation is sad? Do you think Diddy will be able to survive this entire situation? Is his legacy ruined? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

