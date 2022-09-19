Brilliant Idiots Podcast
- Pop CultureKanye West's Music Fanbase Is Dwindling, Charlamagne Tha God Suggests: WatchThe musical stylings of Ye have gone through some serious changes since he first blew up, and not all of his listeners have stuck around as a result.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureCharlamagne Thinks Ye Is Making The Moves Of A Man Who Won't "Be Here Much Longer"Kevin Durant has already called out "The Breakfast Club" host over what he called a "nasty conversation."By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureCharlamagne Tha God Enjoyed "Watching Everyone Scramble" At "The Breakfast Club" NewsHe admits that he got a kick out of his close friends hitting him up about Angela Yee's departure.By Erika Marie
- MusicCharlamagne Tha God Lists Most Influential Rappers: "Kanye, Jay, Pac & Wayne"Someone chimed in that Chief Keef should be added to that list.By Erika Marie