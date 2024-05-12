Charlamagne Tha God Reveals How Drake Could Win Kendrick Lamar Feud

Drake and Kendrick Lamar's lyrical feud has garnered reactions from countless social media users and peers. Unfortunately for Drizzy, the consensus is that K-Dot came out on top. His response to "Not Like Us" was poorly received in general, as most felt as though it wasn't nearly as hard-hitting as it needed to be in order to compete. Now, Drake appears to have waved the white flag for good, sharing a cryptic Instagram Story this morning hinting at what's next for him. "Good times," he captioned an image of a singular samurai facing a large cavalry. "Summer vibes up next."

Despite Drake seemingly declaring the beef over, fans continue to come up with hypothetical ways he could turn things around. During a recent episode of Brilliant Idiots, for example, Charlamagne Tha God shared his take. He thinks that what Drake would need are receipts to back up his accusations, like a paternity test from Dave Free or some kind of proof of Kendrick's alleged domestic violence.

Charlamagne Thinks Drake Would Need Receipts

"Kendrick's energy is to discredit him," he explained. "Right now the reason that Kendrick wins is because he's got all the energy." According to Charlamagne, the reason there are threads backing up some of Kendrick's claims is simply because Drake lost, and because people are more eager to see him knocked down a peg.

They went on to debate whether or not receipts would actually make a difference, agreeing that it may be impossible to match the magnitude of what's already happened.

