Drake Gets Clowned By Oscar Mayer With “BBL Glizzy” Hot Dog Campaign

It's no secret that Drake's current "20 v. 1" debacle has been a huge moment in hip-hop, but evidently, the viral beefs have also reached some unlikely candidates. Recently, meat and cold cut brand Oscar Mayer decided to hop in, trolling the Canadian hitmaker with their new "BBL Glizzy" campaign. For those who don't know, Glizzy is slang for hot dog, which is what the company is using the feuds to promote.

The campaign is a nod to Metro Boomin's recent "BBL Drizzy" contest, which saw the producer cook up a beat and offer a cash reward for his favorite submission. Last we reported, it was up to $10K. Oscar Mayer's official Instagram account posted a photo of two hot dogs earlier this week, spelling out "BBL Glizzy" in condiments. "The only beef we care about now #BBL #Glizzy," they captioned the post, boldly tagging both Drake and Metro Boomin.

Oscar Mayer Picks A Side

Notably, Rick Ross has also been calling Drake "BBL Drizzy" since April, insinuating that the rapper got a Brazillian Butt Lift and other surgical procedures to enhance his appearance. Of course, social media users are out in full force with jokes in Oscar Mayer's comments section, expressing shock that the company seemingly picked a side. "Drake catching stray dogs," one Instagram commenter writes. "Mustard on the beef bro," another adds.

While the general consensus is that Kendrick Lamar came out on top with his diss tracks, Drake does still have a few peers in his corner. Tory Lanez weighed in from prison recently, for example, declaring him the winner in a conversation with Joe Budden. According to Budden, however, it didn't seem as though he'd heard "Meet The Grahams" or "Not Like Us" yet. What do you think of Oscar Mayer capitalizing on Drake's viral beefs? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

