Joe Biden Campaign Disses Donald Trump By Using Kendrick Lamar's "Euphoria" Lyrics

BYCole Blake623 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
President Biden Departs For His Second Visit To The Southern Border
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 29: U.S. President Joe Biden walks across the South Lawn before boarding the Marine One presidential helicopter and departing the White House on February 29, 2024 in Washington, DC. In the throes of a re-election campaign, Biden is traveling to Brownsville, Texas, near the U.S.-Mexico border on the same day that Republican rival and former President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit the border. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Joe Biden is referencing the Drake-Kendrick Lamar beef in his campaigning.

Joe Biden's campaign team took aim at Donald Trump on social media, Monday, by flipping the lyrics to Kendrick Lamar's "Euphoria" diss track. In doing so they posted a video of several pictures of the former President while the song plays. “It’s always been about love and hate, now let me say I’m the biggest hater. I hate the way that you walk over women’s rights, the way that you talk about immigrants. I hate the way that you dress, I hate the way that you sneak diss on truth social,” the text over the video reads.

In the original version of the song, Lamar goes after Drake amid their ongoing feud. He raps: "It's always been about love and hate, now let me say I'm the biggest hater / I hate the way that you walk, the way that you talk, I hate the way that you dress / I hate the way that you sneak diss, if I catch flight, it's gon' be direct / We hate the b*tches you f*ck 'cause they confuse themself with real women."

Read More: Macklemore Attacks Joe Biden On Pro-Palestine Song "Hind's Hall"

Joe Biden & Donald Trump On The Debate Stage

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 22: U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in the final presidential debate at Belmont University on October 22, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. This is the last debate between the two candidates before the election on November 3. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Lamar released "Euphoria" back on April 30 as the second diss track in his ongoing feud with Drake. In the lyrics, he labeled the Toronto rapper a "master manipulator," referenced his previous feud with Pusha T, and more. He's released several more songs aimed at Drake in the time since including "6:16 in LA," "Meet the Grahams," and his latest, "Not Like Us."

Joe Biden Goes After Donald Trump

Check out Joe Biden's message for Donald Trump above. Be on the lookout for further updates on the 2024 Presidential Election on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Black Music Action Coalition Calls For Action From Joe Biden

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
UFC 299: Yan v SongPoliticsDonald Trump Mocks Joe Biden's Stutter From State Of The Union Address1.9K
PBS And Chuck D Host "Fight The Power: How Hip Hop Changed The World" Special PreviewPoliticsChuck D Reacts To Joe Biden's State Of The Union Address: "Pay Attention"12.3K
https___images.genius.com_8983d0c6fd7a87e846a12ba0c3a05815.1000x1000x1PoliticsMacklemore Attacks Joe Biden On Pro-Palestine Song "Hind's Hall"3.1K
Joe Biden Accepts Party's Nomination For President In Delaware During Virtual DNCPoliticsJoe Biden Reportedly Thinks Donald Trump Is A "F*cking A*shole," Trump Advisor Responds917