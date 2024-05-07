Joe Biden Campaign Disses Donald Trump By Using Kendrick Lamar's "Euphoria" Lyrics

Joe Biden's campaign team took aim at Donald Trump on social media, Monday, by flipping the lyrics to Kendrick Lamar's "Euphoria" diss track. In doing so they posted a video of several pictures of the former President while the song plays. “It’s always been about love and hate, now let me say I’m the biggest hater. I hate the way that you walk over women’s rights, the way that you talk about immigrants. I hate the way that you dress, I hate the way that you sneak diss on truth social,” the text over the video reads.

In the original version of the song, Lamar goes after Drake amid their ongoing feud. He raps: "It's always been about love and hate, now let me say I'm the biggest hater / I hate the way that you walk, the way that you talk, I hate the way that you dress / I hate the way that you sneak diss, if I catch flight, it's gon' be direct / We hate the b*tches you f*ck 'cause they confuse themself with real women."

Joe Biden & Donald Trump On The Debate Stage

Joe Biden & Donald Trump On The Debate Stage

Lamar released "Euphoria" back on April 30 as the second diss track in his ongoing feud with Drake. In the lyrics, he labeled the Toronto rapper a "master manipulator," referenced his previous feud with Pusha T, and more. He's released several more songs aimed at Drake in the time since including "6:16 in LA," "Meet the Grahams," and his latest, "Not Like Us."

Joe Biden Goes After Donald Trump

