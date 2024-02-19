Black Music Action Coalition Calls For Action From Joe Biden

The Black Music Action Coalition is calling on President Joe Biden to use his executive authority to pass racial equality and reparative justice legislation. BMAC co-founder and CEO Willie “Prophet” Stiggers explained the work the group wants done in a statement noted by AllHipHop.

“We launched BMAC in 2020 and one of our first initiatives was calling for a racial justice commitment within the first 100 days of President Biden being in office through the power of narrative change content and a national coalition,” BMAC co-founder and CEO Willie “Prophet” Stiggers said. From there, he brought up a lack of justice for George Floyd and Breonna Taylor and noted the inaction during Biden's first 100 days in office.

Read More: Democrats Announce Hip-Hop Task Force With The Black Music Action Coalition

Joe Biden Speaks With The Media In Delaware

US President Joe Biden speaks to the media as he leaves St. Edmond Roman Catholic Church in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, February 17, 2024. Biden on February 17 told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky that he is "confident" Congress will renew war aid, but added that without US help Kyiv could lose further territory to Russian advances. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

He further said: “As part of a call for a U.S. Truth Commission and Restorative Justice, we supported ‘17 More Ways You Could Be Killed If You Are Black in America’ with artists like Alicia Keys, Mary J. Blige, Khalid and Quavo, as well as ‘The Resolution’ with activists like Billie Eilish, Brittany Packnett Cunningham and Dr. Marcus Anthony Hunter. Despite the largest outcry for racial justice in our nation’s history, the first 100 days of the Biden Administration passed without any racial justice policy. We received no justice for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and the countless other lives that were lost.” They want a restoration of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and for the administration to start a commission to study and consider reparations for African Americans.

“In this crucial election year, we are joining the urgent demand for President Biden to move on executive actions and executive orders aligning with and supporting legislative efforts to achieve racial equity and reparative justice,” Stiggers continued. “We will do everything we can to utilize our resources and be a true bridge between the creative community and lawmakers to help push this fight forward.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Joe Biden on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: 50 Cent Changes Tune On Eric Adams, Voices Support For $53 Million Migrant Program

[Via]