Lizzo To Receive Humanitarian Award At Black Music Action Coalition Gala

According to AllHipHop, Lizzo will be honored later this month at the Black Music Action Coalition Gala. She'll be receiving the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award during the ceremony. Epic Records CEO Sylvia Rhone is also set to be honored at the event with the Clarence Avant Trailblazer Award. “The Black Music Action Coalition is proud to honor Lizzo and Sylvia Rhone at this year’s Gala, as they join a group of trailblazers who have made immense impact within the music industry and beyond, We applaud their dedication to pushing boundaries, amplifying Black voices and crashing through those glass ceilings creating space for Black women,” reads the announcement from the coalition

The announcement comes during a pretty turbulent time for Lizzo. On the first day of August, news broke of a lawsuit filed against the "About Damn Time" singer by three of her former dancers. In the lawsuit they claimed that they experienced sexual harassment and workplace harassment. They claim that the singer and one of her primary choreographers contributed to a deeply hostile work environment. It included multiple specific references to the singer's behavior that was instantly a very bad look for her. While she's denied all of their claims, she's been unsurprisingly keeping a pretty low profile since.

Lizzo To Be Honored At BMAC Gala

In the wake of the lawsuit announcement, some came to the defense of Lizzo. Grimes defended the singer as her friend while Joe Budden claimed that she wasn't acting any different than most celebrities. Wack 100 came to her defense after reports emerged that she was dropped from consideration for a Super Bowl halftime show performance following the allegations.

In the weeks following the news breaking Lizzo and her legal team began trying to gather evidence to disprove her accusers. She also threatened to sue them back, though the dancers claim that is just a scare tactic meant to make them back down. What do you think of BMAC choosing to honor Lizzo despite her ongoing workplace harassment lawsuit? Let us know in the comment section below.

