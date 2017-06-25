humanitarian
- Pop CultureLizzo Gets Emotional Accepting Humanitarian Award With Current Dancers On StageLizzo got teary eyed giving an acceptance speech overnight.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureLizzo Faces Yet Another Lawsuit From Former EmployeeLizzo is facing yet another lawsuit spawning from her workplace environment.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicLizzo To Receive Humanitarian Award At Black Music Action Coalition GalaDespite her ongoing lawsuit Lizzo is set to receive a major honor.By Lavender Alexandria
- SocietyLupe Fiasco Gives Credit To Mos Def Song For His Clean Water Initiative"New World Water" laid the foundation for Lupe's awareness of the water crisis.By Zaynab
- SocietyA Heartbroken "El Chapo" Denied Request To Embrace His Wife During Trial"No sugar tonight in my coffee."By Devin Ch
- SocietyTIDAL X BROOKLYN Lineup Revealed: Lil Wayne, Meek Mill, Lauryn Hill & MoreMusical talents for social justice.By Zaynab
- MusicCardi B Was "Nervous & Sweaty" During Global Citizen PerformanceShe powered through her first big post-baby show.By Zaynab
- SocietyLindsay Lohan Punched By "Syrian Refugee" For Child Trafficking AccusationsInsults, tears, and failed activism.By Zaynab
- MusicLudacris Offers Woman His "Southern Hospitality," Pays Her $375 Grocery Bill"Does he know he's an angel?" asked the woman whose grocery tab Ludacris splurged on.By Devin Ch
- SocietyJaden Smith Still Sending Clean Water To Flint, MichiganJaden Smith is still committed to Flint, Michigan residents.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentFrench Montana's Humanitarian Work In Uganda Pays DividendsFrench Montana gives back.By Matt F
- MusicChance The Rapper Receives "Humanitarian Award" at 2017 BET AwardsOne time for Lil Chano from 79th.By Milca P.