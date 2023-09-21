Lizzo Faces Yet Another Lawsuit From Former Employee

Just as public discussion of Lizzo's workplace harassment lawsuit from last month was beginning to die down, she's been hit with another one. According to TMZ, a former tour worker for the "About Damn Time" singer has also filed a lawsuit against her. A woman named Asha Daniels worked for the singer's tour earlier this year and describes a toxic work environment. She explains that the days were grueling, sometimes being asked to work from 6 AM until 2 AM and being refused breaks.

Daniels also accuses a member of Lizzo's team, Amanda Nomura, of frequently making both racist and fatphobic comments. Daniels claims that she brought her concerns to the singer's team and was fired before the end of her contract. Unlike with the previous lawsuit, the superstar didn't take long to respond with her legal team putting out a statement right away. “As Lizzo receives a Humanitarian Award tonight from the Black Music Action Coalition for the incredible charitable work she has done to lift up all people, an ambulance-chasing lawyer tries to sully this honor by recruiting someone to file a bogus, absurd publicity-stunt lawsuit who, wait for it, never actually met or even spoke with Lizzo," the statement reads.

Lizzo Facing Second Workplace Conduct Lawsuit

As Lizzo's lawyers mention, she's set to receive an award tonight. The Black Music Action Coalition is having its annual gala tonight and they're honoring the singer with a Humanitarian Award. The announcement of her being honored as a humanitarian was met with divided responses from fans following the controversy from her original lawsuit.

Late last month, the singer announced her intention to countersue the dancers from the original lawsuit for making false accusations. They responded to that threat quickly calling it a "scare tactic." Momentum for the case has been slow initially and it's unclear when further developments will get underway. What do you think of Lizzo facing yet another lawsuit spawning from her allegedly hostile work environment? Let us know in the comment section below.

