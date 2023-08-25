Lizzo’s Accusers Call Her Planned Countersuit A “Scare Tactic”

Earlier this month, news hit that several of Lizzo’s former backup dancers had come together to sue her. The dancers claim that she created a hostile work environment, further accusing her of sexual harassment and fat-shaming. Allegedly, she took them to an explicit performance in Amsterdam, and pressured them to engage with entertainers in a suggestive way. It came as a shock to Lizzo’s fans, who have known the performer to be an advocate for both body positivity and woman empowerment.

Following the initial suit, various other former employees have come forward with their own stories of alleged misconduct. Shortly after the news broke, Lizzo took to social media to deny the allegations. She called them “fabricated” and “outrageous.” Earlier this week, her attorney Marty Singer spoke with TMZ, revealing that she plans to countersue for “malicious prosecution.” Now, the dancers’ legal team has responded to the planned countersuit, claiming that it’s an “insidious attempt at intimidation.”

Former Dancers’ Legal Team Calls Countersuit An “Attempt At Intimidation”

Lizzo performs on stage at Viejas Arena at San Diego State University on May 25, 2023 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

“Lizzo’s threat to countersue for malicious prosecution is an insidious attempt at intimidation and delivers a chilling effect to all harassment victims in the workplace,” the women’s attorneys say. “The scare tactics, bullying and victim shaming coming from Lizzo’s team is exactly the behavior employees face in the entertainment industry who feel they have no choice but to ‘suck it up’ for access and success.”

“Her team is merely trying to suppress the truth and hide her hypocrisy of publicizing her brand as one of empowerment and body positivity while privately depriving women of their empowerment,” they add. “Lizzo certainly isn’t empowering women by way of her threats, rather she is disenfranchising them, but this lawsuit isn’t just about her. This sort of behavior is pervasive in the entertainment industry. That doesn’t make it right, and it’s still illegal.” Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Lizzo.

