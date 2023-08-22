Lizzo Spotted For The First Time Since Lawsuit News

A few weeks ago news broke that shocked pop music fans as a whole. Three of Lizzo’s former dancers went public with accusations of sexual harassment and the creation of a hostile workplace against the “About Damn Time” singer. In the weeks since more allegations have come out from various former dancers. To counter that some of the remaining Big Grrrl and Big Boiii dancers released a statement backing the singer last week. While she has been out of the public eye as much of this unfolds, she was just spotted for the first time seeming mostly unbothered by it.

TMZ caught up with Lizzo heading into a recording studio in Hollywood recently. She didn’t make any kind of statement about the allegations and kept it pretty brief with the cameras. “I’m okay, I’m good” she responded when asked about how she’s holding up. She followed it up by saying “I’m in the studio right now” and nodding when asked about whether new music was on the way. Her last new album Special dropped last year. It was on the resulting tour in support of the album that much of the alleged workplace harassment took place.

Read More: Wack 100 Demands Lizzo Be Considered For The Super Bowl Halftime Show

Lizzo Spotted Hitting The Studio

Lizzo Spotted for First Time Since Being Sued By Backup Dancers, Gives Update https://t.co/fubRBzy5cj — TMZ (@TMZ) August 22, 2023

One of the biggest pieces of drama following the allegations came from Beyonce. Just a few hours after the news hit Beyonce skipped over LIzzo’s name in a performance of the Queens Remix of her song “Break My Soul.” While many fans interpreted it as some kind of diss, Bey’s own mother Tina Knowles quickly set the record straight.

After Tina clarified that there were no hard feelings and fans were reading into lyrics too much, some still weren’t convinced. Beyonce herself shut the rumors down for good recently at a concert in Atlanta. She took the opportunity to say “I love you, Lizzo” during the performance. What do you think of Lizzo seeming unbothered while she casually hits the studio amid her ongoing lawsuit? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Lizzo Spreads Love From Shibuya Amid Drama With Former Dancers

[Via]