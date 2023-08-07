Beyonce Adds Lizzo’s Name Back Into “Break My Soul” Remix Amid Allegations

Beyonce added Lizzo’s name back into the lyrics to her “Break My Soul” remix on stage in D.C., over the weekend. She had previously etched the singer’s name out, amid a daming lawsuit over alleged sexual harassment and workplace hostility filed against Lizzo.

While a clip of the moment is circulating on social media, some users shave noted that Beyonce paused while she was Erykah Badu’s name came up. That decision comes after Badu criticized Beyonce for copying her style on the Renaissance tour.

Beyonce & Lizzo At The Grammys

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: (L-R) Beyoncé and Lizzo attend the 65th. GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Beyonce’s mother, Tina Knowles, addressed her daughter’s original decision to drop Lizzo’s name in a comment on Instagram afterward. In doing so, she downplayed the significance. “She also didn’t say her own sister’s name yal [sic] should really stop,” Knowles wrote at the time.

As for the lawsuit against Lizzo, three of her former dancers made various claims about working with her. One of the plaintiffs says Lizzo pressured them to “take turns touching the nude performers” while out at a Banana-themed club in Amsterdam’s Red Light District during a tour stop in February. Another says Lizzo made them “explain her weight gain and disclose intimate personal details about her life in order to keep her job.”

Lizzo fired back at the lawsuit with a statement denying the allegations, last week. “These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing,” her statement reads. “My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed.”

Beyonce Performs Lizzo’s Name

“These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional,” Lizzo continued. Be on the lookout for further updates regarding the lawsuit on HotNewHipHop.

