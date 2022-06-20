break my soul
- MusicBeyonce Adds Lizzo's Name Back Into "Break My Soul" Remix Amid AllegationsBeyonce is back to singing Lizzo's name in the "Break My Soul" remix; however, she did pause on Erykah Badu.By Cole Blake
- MusicWill.i.am Talks Beyonce’s "Break My Soul" Remix EP: “I Inspired It”The famed producer says the remix project was his idea. By Lamar Banks
- Pop CultureBeyoncè, Jay-Z & Kids Enjoy Family Fun On a $200 Million Mega YachtThe Carters embarked on a luxury vacation via a multimillion dollar yacht.By hnhh
- NewsBeyoncé Bares It All On The Acapella Version Of "BREAK MY SOUL"Queen B delivered the instrumental and acapella versions of her feel-good single earlier today.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicBeyoncé Reveals "Renaissance" TracklistBeyoncé's "Renaissance" drops on July 29th. By Aron A.
- MusicBeyoncé Earns 1st Top 10 Single In 6 Years With "Break My Soul"Beyoncé's newest single is her first top 10 hit in six years.By Cole Blake
- MusicBig Freedia Describes Working With Beyoncé For "Break My Soul": "Blown Away"Big Freedia said she was "grateful" and "humbled" to meet with Beyoncé for their latest collaboration.By Rex Provost
- GramBeyoncé Strikes A Pose For "British Vogue" In "Break My Soul" IG VideoAs her new single dominates worldwide, Bey is back with a few more looks from her cover feature.By Erika Marie
- MusicBeyoncé Releases "RENAISSANCE" Artistic Statement & New ImageryBeyoncé spoke about the creative process behind the album while teasing an image of herself seated atop a crystalized horse.By Alexander Cole
- MusicBrent Faiyaz Acknowledges The "PRICE OF FAME" On Our "R&B Season" PlaylistBeyoncé and Chris Brown also made it onto our latest update.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureAzealia Banks Continues Her Beyoncé Rant, "We Like White Yoncé"Azealia is continuing her one-sided beef with Yoncé over her version of house music.By Lawrencia Grose
- MusicBeyoncé Sends Flowers To Robin S After Sampling Her Song In "Break My Soul"Beyoncé recognized Robin S for her contributions to music with a special gift. By Lawrencia Grose
- BeefAzealia Banks Calls Beyoncé A Creep Who Watches Everything She DoesAzealia Banks has a problem with Beyoncé's latest foray into house music.By Alexander Cole
- MusicAzealia Banks Says The Beyoncé "Break My Soul" Mash-Ups Are "Horrible"Azealia Banks isn't feeling the mash-ups. By Aron A.
- MusicRobin S Praises Beyoncé For "Giving Me My Flowers While I'm Still Alive"Bey sampled Robin's "Show Me Love" on "BreakMy Soul" and the singer is overcome with love and appreciation.By Erika Marie
- GramTina Lawson Dances To Daughter Beyoncé's "Break My Soul," Introduces A New ChallengeThe track is taking over the globe and if Ms. Tina has anything to say about it, so will a new "Break My Soul" challenge.By Erika Marie
- MusicMichelle Obama Says That She's Loving Beyoncé's New Track, "Break My Soul"Michelle Obama reacted to Beyoncé's new song, "Break My Soul," by saying that she can't wait for the full album.By Cole Blake
- MusicThe-Dream Celebrates Working On Beyoncé's "Break My Soul"The-Dream discussed working on Beyoncé's new track, "Break My Soul," ahead of the release of "Renaissance."By Cole Blake
- MusicBig Freedia Praised For Appearance On Beyoncé's "Break My Soul"People are loving Big Freedia's appearance on Beyoncé's "Break My Soul." By Aron A.
- MusicBeyoncé's "Break My Soul" & Drake's "Honestly, Nevermind" Cause Fans To Draw ComparisonsSome people question why Bey's track received praise while Drake faced pushback for his sonic choices on his latest album.By Erika Marie
- MusicBeyoncé Teases Snippet Of "Break My Soul" Single Ahead Of ReleaseWe'll hear the full track in just a few hours, but here's a teaser to whet your appetite.By Erika Marie
- MusicBeyoncé Announces New Single, "Break My Soul," Dropping At MidnightBeyoncé says the first single from her upcoming album, "Renaissance," will be dropping at midnight.By Cole Blake