Beyonce’s ground breaking seventh album Renaissance is still making climbing its way to the top of the charts, two months after its release. The legendary songstress recently made history with the dance-inspired album as all 16-tracks from the project made it onto the Billboard Hot 100. On top of that, Renaissance marked the biggest debut by any female artist in 2022, as well as having the year’s second-largest sales week

Needless to say, everyone who played a part on the classic project is currently enjoying the fruits of their labor. Black Eyed Peas frontman Will.i.am recently spoke about working with Beyonce for the remix version of the album’s lead single “Break My Soul.” He told Metro UK that he was in France when he first heard the track, and immediately called up an electronic collaborator to send over a remix version of the song to Bey’s camp.

Beyoncé accepts the Best R&B Performance award for ‘Black Parade’ onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

“They weren’t thinking about remixes until I sent it,” he said of the four-track EP. “They put out a remix EP and my song’s the first one on it – and I inspired it! I can’t find the word for it – it’s like Santa Claus is real, man!” The EP also featured remix versions of BMS by Chicago house legend Terry Hunter, Honey Dijon and DJ Nita Aviance of New York City.

After dropping the remix project, the 41-year old songstress broke the Internet once again with the “Queens Remix” version of her chart topping hit, in which she pays homage to past and present Queens of the industry, including Jill Scott, Grace Jones, Janet Jackson and more.

Aside from working with the likes of Beyonce, Will.I.Am is gearing up for the forthcoming season of The Voice UK, where he serves as one of the main judges. Check out “Break My Soul (Will.i.Am) Remix” below.