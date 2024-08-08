Beyonce’s “Break My Soul” Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Dismissed

Da Showstoppaz accused Beyonce and Big Freedia of copyright infringement in May.

In May, Beyonce and Big Freedia were hit with a lawsuit over the songstress' RENAISSANCE single, "Break My Soul." New Orleans bounce group Da Showstoppaz accused them of copyright infringement over some of the track's lyrics. The group didn't accuse Bey of stealing their work directly, but instead noted that she legally sampled Big Freedia's 2014 track "Explode."

Allegedly, that track illegally borrowed lyrics from their own 2002 song, “Release A Wiggle.” Now, the case has been voluntarily dismissed according to Billboard, less than three months after it was filed. Reportedly, the court filing didn't mention a settlement agreement, and both parties have yet to comment.

Beyonce, Big Freedia & Da Showstoppaz Lawsuit Dropped

Beyoncé performs onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at MetLife Stadium on July 29, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood )

Da Showstoppaz previously alleged that the phrase “release yo wiggle,” used in their 2002 track, was "unique." They noted how Big Freedia used similar phrases in her song. When the suit was first filed, Billboard noted that simple phrases like this are typically not protected by Copyright law, meaning that the group was unlikely to secure a victory. Following the release of Beyonce's song, Big Freedia thanked her, saying that she was “honored to be a part of this special moment.”