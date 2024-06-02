Beyonce Vegas Residency Rumors Run Wild After Cryptic Live Nation Teaser

Beyonc√© RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR - New York
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JULY 29: (Editorial Use Only) (Exclusive Coverage) Beyoncé performs onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at MetLife Stadium on July 29, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood )
The BeyHive is in shambles.

Rumors that Beyonce will soon have a residency in Vegas have been circulating for some time, and now, fans are more suspicious than ever. Earlier today, Live Nation Vegas took to Instagram to share a cryptic teaser about an exciting announcement coming tomorrow. The post features a photo of a cowboy hat-clad woman in the shadows, which many think could be the Queen herself.

Of course, the rumors are unconfirmed for now, though some fans are completely convinced. "Vegas, hold your horses…wild horses that is! Big announcement coming tomorrow!" Live Nation's caption reads. Instagram users are hard at work debating in the comments section, picking apart the post in attempts to determine if a Cowboy Carter residency is imminent.

Live Nation Post Leaves Beyonce Fans Suspicious

"If this isn’t beyonce yall wrong bcs yall know what you doing," one fan writes. "Delulu hive can’t breathe," someone else says. While many believe that there's a good chance their announcement has something to do with Beyonce, others think it's nothing but wishful thinking. "Yall this is not Beyoncé, yall even said this abt the Country Coachella weekend & she wasn’t there💀💀God save delulu hive," one critical commenter says. "You can literally tell thats not beyonce look at the body," another insists.

Aside from Beyonce, plenty of fans also theorize that they could be announcing something in relation to Lainey Wilson, who has a song called "Wildflowers and Wild Horses" which could be connected to the caption. It's to be seen whether or not these theories prove to be true when the announcement is finally made. What do you think of rumors flying that Live Nation might be announcing a Beyonce residency in Vegas? Do you think it's true, or is it nothing but wishful thinking? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

