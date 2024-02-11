Beyonce Fans Suspect She'll Join Usher's Super Bowl Halftime Show, Announce Vegas Residency

Fans are demanding a performance of "Love In This Club, Pt. II."

Beyoncé RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR - Los Angeles

As fans anxiously await Usher's upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show, rumors are flying about which special guests he's invited to join him. Last week, he confirmed that he'll be bringing out Ludacris and Lil Jon. Of course, they plan to perform their hit, "Yeah." Alicia Keys was also later confirmed, though it's unclear whether or not they'll perform their Confessions classic, "My Boo."

On Friday, talk even began that Justin Bieber might come out at some point, though they've yet to confirm or deny this. Rumors only heated up when the Kardashians landed in Vegas yesterday, accompanied by someone who looked a lot like JB. Reportedly, the "Baby" singer was even spotted roaming around the Wynn at some point today alongside his wife Hailey and Pastor Judah Smith.

Beyonce & Usher

Beyonce and Usher backstage at ÒWe are One: The Obama Inaugural Celebration At The Lincoln MemorialÓ presented exclusively by HBO on Sunday January 18th 2009. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Based on fans' reactions to that, JB's appearance would certainly be well received. Yet another artist is now rumored to be joining Usher's lineup, however, and its none other than the Queen herself, Beyonce. Moreover, the hive is hopeful that the duo will perform their Here I Stand cut, "Love In This Club, Pt. II." While it's to be seen whether or not Beyonce will actually perform, it's not the only exciting moment rumored to be happening during the Super Bowl.

It's speculated that Bey will announce her own residency in Vegas at the Sphere. Fans suspect that it'll be announced during Verizon's Super Bowl commercial. A few days ago, the company dropped a photo of Beyonce's iconic Renaissance disco horse, Reneigh, prompting rumors. Are you looking forward to Usher's Super Bowl Halftime show? What about rumors that Beyonce could make an appearance? Do you think she'll announce a Vegas residency tonight? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

