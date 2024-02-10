Justin Bieber Rumored To Land For Usher's Super Bowl In Vegas With Kardashians

Super Bowl Sunday is approaching fast this weekend in Las Vegas, and a lot of stars are already there or on the way. Moreover, according to TMZ, it seems like the Kardashians arrived at the city via private jet on Saturday morning (February 10), with Kim, Khloé, and Kendall Jenner walking out of the airplane in bundles. They wore low-profile outfits, but it wasn't until they reportedly made it to their hotel that people really started getting excited. Out of their van emerged a man with a puffy coat, white beanie, and blue jeans, which many fans theorized could be Justin Bieber, who's been in heavy rumors as of late about potentially joining Usher as a special musical guest for his Super Bowl halftime show.

Furthermore, this is all still speculative at press time, but it will surely fuel these rumors even more regardless. What's more is that Justin Bieber is not the only special guest rumored to appear tomorrow for the big game's mid-way spectacle. Alicia Keys reportedly rehearsed for the big event, so a lot of fans predict that she will surely join Usher onstage. Whether these "surprise" appearances actually manifest, we're sure it will still be a great show.

Read More: Usher Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Press Conference: 7 Takeaways

Justin Bieber With Kendall & Kris Jenner In 2014

Justin Bieber , Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner attend CR Fashion Book Issue N°5 : Launch Party as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2015 on September 30, 2014 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images)

In fact, Usher recently spoke of incorporating a roller skating bit from his Vegas residency into his Super Bowl halftime show. "When you think about skating, it’s not just rolling and the music," he told Access Hollywood. "It’s also to what you wear. It’s how you feel. Somewhere during the pandemic I had this bright idea to just go back to having fun, and that’s what this is. I want to offer the same thing to people who come here to dance, and listen to music, have a few drinks, and just chill out or even get on skates and have a good time. Again, you might fall down but you get back up, but you have fun."

Meanwhile, we know that Biebs rolling with the Kardashians, if true this time, should be nothing surprising. After all, they have a pretty tight relationship, and they are at about the same level of wild fame. Big names have to stick together, especially for celebrations and events as large as these. With all that in mind, stick around on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Usher, Justin Bieber, and the Kardashians.

Read More: Kim Kardashian Celebrates 43rd Birthday With Hailey Bieber, Ivanka Trump, And More

[via]