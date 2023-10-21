Kim Kardashian Celebrates 43rd Birthday With Hailey Bieber, Ivanka Trump, And More

Kim Kardashian turned 43 this week and celebrated the milestone in style. The reality star rocked a cutaway red dress at a star-studded party at Funke in Beverly Hills. Most of Kim's immediate family was there, with Kendall, Kylie, Khloe, and Kris all showing out. No word on whether Kourtney was there but if she wasn't, it wouldn't be too surprising. However, it wasn't just the KarJen fam in attendance. Celebrities such as Hailey Bieber and Ivanka Trump were also in attendance. Furthermore, there were less famous faces who are still just as dear to Kardashian. This included Kardashian's childhood friends such as Allison Statter.

According to sources who spoke with TMZ, the menu included "Branzino Alla Brace, Gemelli, Melanzane Alla Parmigiana, Pollo Al Mattone, and Mezza Maniche Cacio E Pepe" as the guests enjoyed an Italian-styled menu. It's said that the aforementioned Statter arranged everything for a wonderful evening.

Read More: Chad Johnson Wants Shannon Sharpe To Get With Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Reveals "Manny" For Saint West

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 20: Kim Kardashian is seen on October 20, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Away from her birthday celebrations, Kim has also been working for ways to work with her son as a single mom. The latest episode of The Kardashians revealed that following her split from Kanye, Kim Kardashian hired a male nanny for her son, Saint. “It’s really hard for me to be really strict and to discipline a lot. My parents weren’t strict at all and sometimes because I’m really busy, it would be amazing if I had a partner who would tap me out and take over and handle it but, you know, it can’t happen like that. I do think that my household and even our family is very female-dominated. I recently hired a manny [because] I really wanted a male around that would be picking them up and taking them to sports, and I was scared out of my mind to tell their dad that," Kim explained.

She clarified that while she was scared to tell him, Kanye is fully on board with the idea. “When he was dropping off the kids, Kanye introduced himself. They played two-on-two with Saint and him. He’s been so nice to him, like ‘Hey, if you’re going to help raise my son’ — because he handed him the ball really easily or something — he’s like, ‘Don’t do that, have him get it himself. It’s some of the rules I would want.’ And I was like ‘Oh my God, okay'," Kim continued.

Read More: Kim Kardashian Part Of Jury Pool For Alleged Gang Killing, Ultimately Not Selected

[via]