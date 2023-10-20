Kim Kardashian Part Of Jury Pool For Alleged Gang Killing, Ultimately Not Selected

Kim Kardashian spent this week in court after receiving a jury summons. The reality star spent Monday through Thursday at Van Nuys County Courthouse during voir dire, jury selection, for the trial of two men suspected of a gang-related murder. However, the jury was selected Thursday before Kardashian was interviewed. Therefore, she was dismissed and will not serve on the case.

Kardashian was reportedly sat in the front room of the general seating alongside a bodyguard. However, there was very little fanfare about her appearance. Most of the other prospective jurors didn't think twice about the celebrity in their midst. However, it's unlikely that Kardashian would have been selected for a number of reasons. Aside from her fame, she's also a single mom and her legal background would likely make her an unappealing candidate for either side of the case. Of course, Kardashian is currently studying to become a lawyer.

Elsewhere, the most recent episode of The Kardashians saw Kim reveal a step she had taken to aid her son's development. Kardashian revealed she had hired a male nanny to help with Saint. “It’s really hard for me to be really strict and to discipline a lot. My parents weren’t strict at all and sometimes because I’m really busy. It would be amazing if I had a partner who would tap me out and take over and handle it but, you know, it can’t happen like that. I do think that my household and even our family is very female-dominated. I recently hired a manny [because] I really wanted a male around that would be picking them up and taking them to sports, and I was scared out of my mind to tell their dad that," Kim explained.

She was clarified that while she was scared to tell him, Kanye is fully on board with the idea. “When he was dropping off the kids, Kanye introduced himself. They played two-on-two with Saint and him. He’s been so nice to him, like ‘Hey, if you’re going to help raise my son’ — because he handed him the ball really easily or something — he’s like, ‘Don’t do that, have him get it himself. It’s some of the rules I would want.’ And I was like ‘Oh my God, okay'," Kim continued.

