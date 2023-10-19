Kim Kardashian Reveals She Hired Male Nanny For Son Saint West

The latest episode of The Kardashians revealed that following her split from Kanye, Kim Kardashian hired a male nanny for her son, Saint. “It’s really hard for me to be really strict and to discipline a lot. My parents weren’t strict at all and sometimes because I’m really busy, it would be amazing if I had a partner who would tap me out and take over and handle it but, you know, it can’t happen like that. I do think that my household and even our family is very female-dominated. I recently hired a manny [because] I really wanted a male around that would be picking them up and taking them to sports, and I was scared out of my mind to tell their dad that," Kim explained.

She was clarified that while she was scared to tell him, Kanye is fully on board with the idea. “When he was dropping off the kids, Kanye introduced himself. They played two-on-two with Saint and him. He’s been so nice to him, like ‘Hey, if you’re going to help raise my son’ — because he handed him the ball really easily or something — he’s like, ‘Don’t do that, have him get it himself. It’s some of the rules I would want.’ And I was like ‘Oh my God, okay'," Kim continued.

Kim Kardashian Praises Tristan Thompson

However, the "manny" isn't the only positive male influence that Kim has been eyeing lately. In a recent episode of the show, Kim spoke highly of Tristan Thompson. "He is such a good friend and such a good dad. But he just couldn't get it together in that area of being a faithful boyfriend. You wanna hate him for that…But I will never throw someone away and act like they can't grow and evolve." Kardashian said. She also listed all of the selfless things Thompson has done for her and the family, such as taking her kids to dinner.

Despite the praise, not everyone was a fan of Kardashian's glowing review. "Its been so hard to refrain from speaking up, and out of respect for my sister, I haven't for over 7 years. but this is just too much. It's so painful to see how Tristan can find the time to these nice things for others but can't seem to show up and be a real parent my nephew Prince," wrote the sister of Thompson's baby mama Jordan Craig. The post went on to call out Kim Kardashian for defending Thompson's character on a "global platform". Furthermore, it disputed the claims that Thompson pays child support.

