Kanye West Blasts Kim Kardashian In New Verse For Replacing Him With A "Manny"

Kim Kardashian had explained during the current season of "The Kardashians" that she wanted a stronger male household presence.

Rich The Kid, Kanye West, and Ty Dolla $ign's "Gimme A Second 2" is hyping up Rich's new album. But it's also contributing to the ever-present tension between Ye and his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. Moreover, in his verse, he blasts Kim for hiring a "manny" to provide a stronger and more present male influence. "My oldest said, ‘Daddy not going to Heaven,’" the Chicago artist raps on the cut. "Treat me like a deadbeat, said I wasn’t present / They was tryna treat a king like a peasant / They bought my son a new dad like it’s no headache / Don’t give a f**k about s**t, I’m irreverent."

"I do think that my household, and even in our family, it’s very female-dominated," Kim Kardashian said of this decision during the current season of The Kardashians. She continued: "I recently hired a manny, I really wanted a male around that was going to be picking them up and taking them to sports. I was scared out of my mind to tell their dad that." Clearly, that fear manifested into a Kanye West verse, although things reportedly didn't seem so bad at the onset.

Rich The Kid, Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign's "Gimme A Second 2": Listen

"When he was dropping off the kids, Kanye introduced himself. Played two-on-two with Saint and him, has been so nice to him," Kim Kardashian revealed. "Saying, ‘Hey, if you’re going to help raise my son – because he handed him the ball really easily – don’t do that, make him go get it himself. These are some of the rules that I would want.'" It's a curious, albeit precedented, change of heart and double-edged sword that prompts connection and jealousy.