Kanye West Blasts Kim Kardashian In New Verse For Replacing Him With A "Manny"

BYGabriel Bras Nevares1364 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - October 21, 2022
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 21: Kanye West is seen on October 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images)
Kim Kardashian had explained during the current season of "The Kardashians" that she wanted a stronger male household presence.

Rich The Kid, Kanye West, and Ty Dolla $ign's "Gimme A Second 2" is hyping up Rich's new album. But it's also contributing to the ever-present tension between Ye and his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. Moreover, in his verse, he blasts Kim for hiring a "manny" to provide a stronger and more present male influence. "My oldest said, ‘Daddy not going to Heaven,’" the Chicago artist raps on the cut. "Treat me like a deadbeat, said I wasn’t present / They was tryna treat a king like a peasant / They bought my son a new dad like it’s no headache / Don’t give a f**k about s**t, I’m irreverent."

"I do think that my household, and even in our family, it’s very female-dominated," Kim Kardashian said of this decision during the current season of The Kardashians. She continued: "I recently hired a manny, I really wanted a male around that was going to be picking them up and taking them to sports. I was scared out of my mind to tell their dad that." Clearly, that fear manifested into a Kanye West verse, although things reportedly didn't seem so bad at the onset.

Read More: Ty Dolla $ign Claims Kanye West Is “One Of The Best” People He’s Met

Rich The Kid, Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign's "Gimme A Second 2": Listen

"When he was dropping off the kids, Kanye introduced himself. Played two-on-two with Saint and him, has been so nice to him," Kim Kardashian revealed. "Saying, ‘Hey, if you’re going to help raise my son – because he handed him the ball really easily – don’t do that, make him go get it himself. These are some of the rules that I would want.'" It's a curious, albeit precedented, change of heart and double-edged sword that prompts connection and jealousy.

Meanwhile, Kanye West is busy with his wife Bianca Censori... and with a sexual harassment lawsuit against him. It's a pretty turbulent time in the Yeezy universe right now, but then again, what else is new? It will be interesting to see whether this change in family dynamic will cause more rifts or chill things out. Our best wishes have the latter in mind.

Read More: Kim Kardashian Might’ve Copied Bianca Censori’s Look, Some Fans Speculate

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - ArrivalsMusicKim Kardashian Part Of Jury Pool For Alleged Gang Killing, Ultimately Not Selected593
Kering's 2nd Annual Caring For Women Dinner - ArrivalsMusicKim Kardashian Celebrates 43rd Birthday With Hailey Bieber, Ivanka Trump, And More2.1K
SSKK(1)MusicChad Johnson Wants Shannon Sharpe To Get With Kim Kardashian1277
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers GameMusicKim Kardashian Reveals She Hired Male Nanny For Son Saint West1432