Kanye West Blasts Kim Kardashian In New Verse For Replacing Him With A "Manny"

Rich The Kid, Kanye West, and Ty Dolla $ign's "Gimme A Second 2" is hyping up Rich's new album. But it's also contributing to the ever-present tension between Ye and his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. Moreover, in his verse, he blasts Kim for hiring a "manny" to provide a stronger and more present male influence. "My oldest said, ‘Daddy not going to Heaven,’" the Chicago artist raps on the cut. "Treat me like a deadbeat, said I wasn’t present / They was tryna treat a king like a peasant / They bought my son a new dad like it’s no headache / Don’t give a f**k about s**t, I’m irreverent."
"I do think that my household, and even in our family, it’s very female-dominated," Kim Kardashian said of this decision during the current season of The Kardashians. She continued: "I recently hired a manny, I really wanted a male around that was going to be picking them up and taking them to sports. I was scared out of my mind to tell their dad that." Clearly, that fear manifested into a Kanye West verse, although things reportedly didn't seem so bad at the onset.
Rich The Kid, Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign's "Gimme A Second 2": Listen
"When he was dropping off the kids, Kanye introduced himself. Played two-on-two with Saint and him, has been so nice to him," Kim Kardashian revealed. "Saying, ‘Hey, if you’re going to help raise my son – because he handed him the ball really easily – don’t do that, make him go get it himself. These are some of the rules that I would want.'" It's a curious, albeit precedented, change of heart and double-edged sword that prompts connection and jealousy.
Meanwhile, Kanye West is busy with his wife Bianca Censori... and with a sexual harassment lawsuit against him. It's a pretty turbulent time in the Yeezy universe right now, but then again, what else is new? It will be interesting to see whether this change in family dynamic will cause more rifts or chill things out. Our best wishes have the latter in mind.