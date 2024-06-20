Ty Dolla Sign Claims Kanye West Is “One Of The Best” People He’s Met

London Celebrity Sightings - September 26, 2022
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 26: Kanye West leaving the Burberry S/S 2022 Catwalk Show during London Fashion Week September 2022 on September 26, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)
Ty Dolla Sign is a huge fan of his "Vultures" collaborator.

Kanye West's various controversies continue to follow him throughout his career. According to Ty Dolla Sign, however, that hasn't been a deterrent for him. During a recent interview with Billboard, he spoke about his Vultures collaborator, dubbing him one of the best people he knows. Moreover, he theorizes that Ye's talent is what's allowed him to recover from all of his past scandals, and continue to retain a fanbase.

“Ye is the best artist of this generation, besides me, and I don’t give a f*ck about what people were talking about,” Ty told the outlet. “I know my n***a. He’s one of the best people I’ve ever met.” He went on to share how he thinks Ye is able to bounce back so quickly, which is why he claims he wasn't concerned about the performance of Vultures 1.

Ty Dolla Sign Discusses Kanye West

(L-R) Rappers Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign perform onstage during the "Vultures 1" playback concert during Rolling Loud 2024 the at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 14, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

“Just with my analysis of how it goes with him, he goes all the way to the top,” he explained. “And something may happen and he’ll say [something people find offensive] — and then people [get] right back, you know. Because this sh*t is undeniable.” The duo has more on the way, and hopefully, it'll arrive sooner rather than later. Vultures 2 was initially expected to arrive in March, which came and went with no album in sight. According to the NFR Podcast, however, he recently revealed that “The album is almost done and could be released any day now."

What do you think of Ty Dolla Sign's recent remarks about his collaborator, Kanye West? Do you agree with him or not? Are you looking forward to their upcoming album, Vultures 2? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

