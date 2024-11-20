Kanye West's "Carnival" Producer Goes Scorched Earth On Social Media For Being Left Off The Credits

Digital Nas is furious with the credits for "Carnival."

Digital Nas went on a fiery rant about working with Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign on the hit song, "Carnival," on social media. In doing so, he shared an email from A&R Matt Geffen, who allegedly wrote that producers Traxster, 88-Keys, and Morning Estrada "were not able to verify" his involvement in making the track. In response, Nas labeled the group "vultures" and advised followers to shy away from a career in music.

“I’ma give you context to how these vulture-ass n****s work. Fritz [Owens, engineer] text me, ‘Ye and Carti need you.’ I go there. ‘Nas, what do we need done to ‘Carnival’?’ I tell them n****s everything that needs to be done, told Ye to change his verse. ‘Carnival’ gets nominated for a f*cking Grammy, it goes number one. They’re doing the paperwork, this f*cking guy Matt Geffen comes out of nowhere, tries to regulate sh*t.”

Kanye West Performs At Rolling Loud With Ty Dolla Sign

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: (L-R) Rappers Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign perform onstage during the "Vultures 1" playback concert during Rolling Loud 2024 at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 14, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Nas continued: “I’m showing y’all this to let y’all know how many vultures are in this music industry […] These n****s are fighting over crumbs. ‘Carnival’ made $47,000 publishing. These n****s is old as f*ck, don’t have no talent. But they use young n****s’ sound and then they try to say they did something on the record when they didn’t do sh*t! But the n****s who actually did sh*t on the record, they take them n****s off! When it’s small records like ‘Paperwork,’ ‘Oh yeah, leave Nas on that.’ But when it’s big records that went number one, ‘Nah, he ain’t do sh*t on that.’ F*ck all y’all n****s!”

Digital Nas Speaks Out On Working With Kanye West

Kanye and Ty Dolla Sign dropped "Carnival" back in February 2024, before it peaked at number one on the US Billboard Hot 100. It's up for Record of the Year and Song of the Year at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards. Check out Digital Nas' full comments on working with Kanye West below.