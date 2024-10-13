Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign Submit For Grammy Consideration In Several Categories

The "Vultures" duo is hoping to take home several awards.

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign have officially submitted for Grammy consideration in numerous categories at next year's ceremony. For their first collaborative effort, Vultures 1, they hope to land nominations in the Album Of The Year and Rap Album Of The Year categories. Off of that project, the single "CARNIVAL," has been submitted for Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Performance.

Fans on social media haven't been optimistic that West and Ty will win any of the awards. "As if the Grammys would let him win that sh*t," one user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote in response to a report from RapTV. Another fan posted: "No way this sh*t actually gets a Rap Album Of The Year nomination, let ALONE Album Of The Year." One more fan wrote: "If this gets nominated over something actually good I'll lose even more respect for the Grammys."

Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign Perform At Rolling Loud

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: (L-R) Rappers Kanye. West & Ty Dolla $ign perform onstage during the "Vultures 1" playback concert during Rolling. Loud 2024 at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 14, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Kanye and Ty dropped Vultures 1 back on February 10, 2024, featuring collaborations with Freddie Gibbs, YG, Nipsey Hussle, Quavo, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, Bump J, Lil Durk, Rich the Kid, and Chris Brown. They ended up releasing the sequel on August 3 with plans for a third and final installment by the end of the year. "V3 bouta rip heads off," Ty recently wrote in the comments of a livestream on social media. The two have yet to announce a release date for the project.

Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign Submit For Grammy Consideration