Ty Dolla Sign Mistakenly Thought "Vultures 2" Topped The Charts Leading To Jokes From Fans

In actuality, Taylor Swift ended up at number one.

Ty Dolla Sign mistakenly remarked that his collaborative album with Kanye West, Vultures 2, went No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart during a recent concert. “Number one motherf*cking album, man,” he told the crowd before performing the track, "Promotion." Despite the comments, Vultures 2 actually landed at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 behind Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department. It was that project's 14th week atop the album chart.

Expectedly, fans on social media trolled Ty in response to the slip-up. “Old head saw himself #1 on Apple Music and thought it was billboard," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another joked: "I mean we can all pretend Taylor Swift never existed and I'm good with that." One more user wrote: "TY so funny man he be having no idea at all."

Ty Dolla Sign & Kanye West Perform "Vultures 1" At Rolling Loud

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: (L-R) Rappers Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign perform onstage during the "Vultures 1" playback concert during Rolling Loud 2024 at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 14, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

After selling 107,000 equivalent units in its first week, Vultures 2 failed to overtake The Tortured Poets Department, resulting in the end of Kanye West‘s streak of 11 consecutive number-one albums. That record previously held on by a technicality when Ye's collaborative album with Kid Cudi, Kids See Ghosts, failed to top the chart but was released under their separate name as a duo. West and Ty brought along several top artists to help them with Vultures 2, including Playboi Carti, Don Toliver, Kodak Black, Future, Lil Wayne, and many more. The charts aren't the only place the project has struggled, however. Reviewers have also been highly critical of the project, as it wasn't released in a finished state.

Ty Dolla Sign Celebrates "Vultures 2"