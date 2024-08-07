Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign’s Underwhelming “Vultures 2” First Week Sales Projections Arrive

Rolling Loud California 2024
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Rapper Kanye West performs onstage during the "Vultures 1" playback concert during Rolling Loud 2024 at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 14, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
"Vultures 2" has been a controversial release.

Over the weekend, Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign finally unveiled their new album Vultures 2 by surprise. The project was originally slated for release earlier this year and after various delays, expected on August 2. It arrived just a day late this time around and has since gotten mixed reactions. While many were quick to praise the duo online after the drop, some listeners had complaints about the quality of the LP. Ye seemingly responded to this by delivering new updated versions of various tracks this week.

Of course, amid all of this debate, social media users were eager to see how the project would perform. Luckily, its first-week sales projections arrived today courtesy of Chart Data, and are nothing short of impressive. Reportedly, Vultures 2 is on track to move almost 68K units in its first week.

Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign's Vultures 2 Expected To Move 68K Its First Week

Rappers Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign perform onstage during the "Vultures 1" playback concert during Rolling Loud 2024 at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 14, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

This would put the album in second place on the Billboard 200 chart, just behind Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department. This is certainly no lousy feat, but it would be only the third time in Ye's career that he doesn't top the chart after a release. The past two times were with his 2004 debut The College Dropout and Kids See Ghosts with Kid Cudi in 2018.

Either way, this number is something to be proud of, particularly considering some disappointing first weeks fans have seen lately. What do you think of Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign's Vultures 2 first-week sales projections? Are you surprised or not? Does the number seem low, high, or just right? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

