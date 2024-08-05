Kanye West Makes Tweaks To These "VULTURES 2" Tracks Amid Quality Complaints From Fans

The polishing is now underway.

"VULTURES 2 AVAILABLE ON ALL DSPS. UPDATED SONGS WILL BE PUBLISHED IN REAL TIME". That is the message that still reads across Kanye West's yeezy.com site amid the release of VULTURES 2. He shared that news the night of the album's release, August 3, after fans were voicing their frustrations all day. Many have been dubbing this his worst project of his career thanks to poor mixing, vapid performances, and etc. This is something that the Georgia multi-hyphenate has done before, à la The Life Of Pablo. While there are quite a bit of people out there who feel these changes will help improve V2, others think there's no saving it.

Regardless of what side you're on in this ongoing discussion, Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign are living up to their promise. According to Kurrco, he shared the first of five tweaks to the 16-song tracklist. Whether or not we receive adjustments to each cut remains to be seen. For now, though, Ye and Ty have brought updates to "RIVER", "530", "SKY CITY," "FIELD TRIP", and "FRIED". Kurrco provides extra insight for the first two, which are arguably the most coveted tracks, and the ones fans were disappointed in the most. For "RIVER", the "OG drums" are back in the mix, so if you were able to hear the demo of that record, that may be a major tweak.

Kanye Fans, How Are We Feeling About These VULTURES 2 Changes?

Then, for "530", Ty Dolla $ign, as well as Alvin from the titular chipmunk band, have vocals added. However, at the time of writing, these changes have not yet been deployed onto streaming yet. Whether or not Kanye actually releases each refined version like he said he would in "real time" or all at once when each track is done, remains to be seen. For now, continue to refresh your streaming platforms.