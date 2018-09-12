updates
- PoliticsDonald Trump Reportedly Knew About COVID Diagnosis Days AgoAn anonymous source told White House pool reporters that the President's vitals have been "concerning."By Alexander Cole
- RandomA Doctor In Madrid Is Live Tweeting His Coronavirus BattleAn emergency physician in Madrid has been giving daily updates of his experiences in quarantine after contracting coronavirus while treating infected patients.By Lynn S.
- MusicKanye West Is Updating Mixes Of "Jesus Is King" On Streaming Services"Jesus Is King" is getting the "Life of Pablo" treatment. By Noah C
- MusicYoung Thug Shares Updated Version Of "Lil Baby" Off Of "So Much Fun"Young Thug is taking the Kanye approach with "So Much Fun."
By Aron A.
- CrimeA$AP Rocky Sentence Expected Today: Day 3 Trial UpdatesA$AP Rocky is facing up to two years in prison for assault.By Alex Zidel
- Entertainment50 Cent Back-Pedals & Says "Power" Is NOT Ending This Summer50 Cent changed his mind and will be continuing the series.By Alex Zidel
- MusicSpotify To Allow Artists To Upload Stories With SongsThe 24-hour story feature is a social media favourtie. By Chantilly Post
- MusicB2K's Raz B Gets Off In Alleged Domestic Abuse CaseB2K singer Raz B has been released from police custody.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJoe Rogan On Kanye West Podcast: "I Don't Wanna Pressure Anybody"Will Kanye West ever appear on The Joe Rogan Experience?By Alex Zidel
- MusicNipsey Hussle Murder Suspect Faces Life In Prison After Formal ChargesEric Holder has officially been charged with murder.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJoe Rogan Shares Update On Kanye West PodcastThe podcast episode with Kanye West is still on the way.By Alex Zidel
- MusicFuture Provides Update On Young Nudy After Arrest With 21 SavageFuture says Young Nudy is in good spirits after his arrest.By Alex Zidel
- Music21 Savage's Co-Manager Says He's On "Lockdown" For 23 Hours A Day21 Savage is getting no special treatment while he is detained.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentNick Cannon Updates Wendy Williams' Fans On Her Health StatusNick Cannon was the guest host on Wendy Williams' show today.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJoe Rogan Offers Update On Kanye West Interview, Shows Lookalike ToyJoe Rogan has a new addition to his studio collection.By Alex Zidel
- LifeInstagram's Accidental Horizontal Feed Update Had People Big MadNobody was happy with the short-lived changes to the Instagram app.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKanye West's "Ye" Updated With New MixKanye West's most recent album gets some changes.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Pump Previews Incredibly Hype New Song "Racks On Racks"Lil Pump also provides an update on the status of "Harverd Dropout."By Alex Zidel
- MusicBhad Bhabie Updates "15" Mixtape With Eminem ReferenceBhad Bhabie got back in the studio to add an Eminem reference to the outro.By Alex Zidel
- TechHere's Everything New At Apple: iPhone, Apple Watch, iOS And MoreApple at it again.By hnhh