Kanye West Put On Blast Over Allegedly Uncleared “Vultures 2” Sample

"Vultures 2" has been a controversial release.

Yesterday, Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign took fans by surprise by unveiling their eagerly anticipated album, Vultures 2. Previously, it was announced that it would drop on August 2, though fans were skeptical as the announcement was deleted within hours. Just a day later, the duo delivered, though the project has earned mixed reactions so far.

While many are just glad to have gotten something from Ye and Ty, others are demanding changes to the mix. A message on the Yeezy website confirmed last night that "UPDATED SONGS WILL BE PUBLISHED IN REAL TIME," so it's to be seen whether or not that will satisfy listeners. This is far from the only Vultures 2 controversy to arise after its release, however.

Swsh Calls Out Ye & Ty Dolla Sign For "530" Sample

Recently, LA-born artist Swsh took to social media to react to praise after being sampled on "530." According to them, however, they allegedly never cleared the sample. "When people keep thanking you for clearing the sample for Kanye but you literally found out this morning lol," they wrote alongside a clip of themself shrugging. Fortunately, it doesn't look like Swsh is too upset. "Much love tho," their caption reads. Fans are urging them not to pull the track, but think they should request financial compensation at the very least.

Allegedly, Ye has some history with uncleared samples, as he was also put on blast by Donna Summer's estate following the release of Vultures 1. The estate accused him of sampling her song on “Good (Don’t Die)" without permission and sued him for copyright infringement. Reportedly, the two parties reached a settlement in June. What do you think of Swsh calling out Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign for allegedly not clearing their "530" sample? How are you liking Vultures 2 so far? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

