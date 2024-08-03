Kanye West Blasts Adidas On “Vultures 2”

Today, Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign surprised fans by dropping their new album, Vultures 2. Supporters had been waiting on the project for months and were less hopeful than ever after the August 2 release date came and went. Luckily, they didn't have to wait too much longer, and can now enjoy the project in full.
So far, the second installment of Vultures has received mixed reactions. While many are impressed, others are urging Ye to hurry up on his previously announced retirement. With that being said, listeners are still hard at work dissecting each and every track, including "My Soul."
Read More: Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign Recruit Don Toliver, Playboi Carti, & Kodak Black For Unhinged "FIELD TRIP"
Kanye West Says "F*ck Adidas" On New Track "My Soul"
The song is the last on the album and features a jab at Adidas, which cut ties with Ye back in 2022 amid his infamous antisemitism scandal. "We mass targeted, mass marketed, mass incarceration
Mass in police stations, mass incorporated, f*ck Adidas," he spits. While the remark certainly hit hard, listeners aren't necessarily shocked, as this is far from the first time he put the company on blast.
Earlier this year, for example, he went after Adidas, Drake, and more in a fiery Instagram rant. “F*ck Adidas and everybody who works there or with them. Anyone who goes to school with anyone who’s parents work at Adidas. Just know they tried to destroy me and here we are with the number 1 song in the world," he said at the time. Obviously, there's still some bad blood there, and it doesn't look like Ye will be forgetting about it anytime soon. What do you think of Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign's new album Vultures 2? What about Ye slamming Adidas on his track "My Soul"? What's your favorite song on the project so far? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.
Read More: Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign's "VULTURES 2": More Mainstream Names Lead To Left-Field Sounds