Kanye West Blasts Adidas On “Vultures 2”

It's "f*ck Adidas," according to Ye.

Today, Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign surprised fans by dropping their new album, Vultures 2. Supporters had been waiting on the project for months and were less hopeful than ever after the August 2 release date came and went. Luckily, they didn't have to wait too much longer, and can now enjoy the project in full.

So far, the second installment of Vultures has received mixed reactions. While many are impressed, others are urging Ye to hurry up on his previously announced retirement. With that being said, listeners are still hard at work dissecting each and every track, including "My Soul."

Kanye West Says "F*ck Adidas" On New Track "My Soul"

The song is the last on the album and features a jab at Adidas, which cut ties with Ye back in 2022 amid his infamous antisemitism scandal. "We mass targeted, mass marketed, mass incarceration

Mass in police stations, mass incorporated, f*ck Adidas," he spits. While the remark certainly hit hard, listeners aren't necessarily shocked, as this is far from the first time he put the company on blast.