Kanye West's Daughter North Raps In Japanese On "Vultures 2"

Celebrity Sightings In Paris - July 5th, 2022
PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 05: Kim Kardashian and North West are seen at a Balenciga store on July 05, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images)
Fans are impressed.

Today, Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign finally unleashed their eagerly anticipated new album, Vultures 2. The release caught fans off guard, as it arrived after various delays. Initially, it was supposed to drop earlier this year, but it was later pushed back indefinitely. Earlier this week, it was announced that it would drop on August 2, but the announcement was deleted within hours. At that point, supporters weren't sure what to expect, but they were pleasantly surprised early this morning.

So far, the project has received mixed reviews from listeners. While many are impressed, others are demanding that Ye retire. As reactions continue to roll in, one track from the album that's stood out is "Bomb." It features two of Ye's children, North and Chicago West.

North West Appears On New Vultures 2 Track, "Bomb"

On the song, North raps in Japanese, leaving fans impressed. This isn't the first time the 11-year-old has jumped on one of her father's tracks, however. Back in February, Ye and Ty unveiled the first installment of Vultures, which also featured North. Her verse on the single "Talking" quickly went viral, and she later made her directorial debut with the track's accompanying music video. Ye even shared a video of the middle schooler planning the music video at the beginning of this year. Clearly, she was blessed with her father's creative gene, and fans can't wait to see what else she decides to do with it.

As for other Vultures 2 features, Don Toliver, Kodak Black, and Playboi Carti's appearance on "Field Trip" has gotten a great deal of attention online, along with Lil Wayne's verse on "Lifestyle." What do you think of Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign's new album, Vultures 2? What about North West rapping in Japanese on "Bomb"? Are you impressed? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

